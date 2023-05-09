Police urge those attending the Balmoral Show to leave extra time for their journey for what’s set to be a busy few days.

The 154th show will take place from Wednesday, May 10, to Saturday, May 13, at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI District Commander Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “We are delighted to see the return of the much-loved Balmoral Show here in Lisburn tomorrow (May 10). As it is every year, the event is an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a positive experience.

“Please help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians. Please follow the guidance of police officers and parking marshals on the ground, along with the direction of signage in place and only park in the designated locations provided.

The PSNI, along with partner organisations, will be at the Supporting Safer Communities marquee at the show. Pictured are: Superintendent Kelly Moore, PSNI Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander; Shelly-Anne Grimes, PSNI Crime Prevention Officer; Rhonda Geary, operations director at Balmoral Show and Stuart Gibson, PSNI Crime Prevention Officer.

“Public safety is of paramount importance to us, so please do not ignore parking restrictions.”

