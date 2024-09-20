Banbridge: key route reopens after earlier road traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2024, 08:58 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 10:06 BST
Motorists are advised the Banbridge Road between Waringstown and Banbridge has re-opened after an earlier road traffic collision.

The road had been closed in both directions at its junction with the Moygannon Road with diversions in place.

