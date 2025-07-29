Banbridge route closed in both directions after two-vehicle collision
Police are advising the Glenloughan Road in Banbridge is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle traffic collision on Tuesday (July 29) evening.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.
There are no further details at this stage.
