Banbridge route closed in both directions after two-vehicle collision

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Jul 2025, 21:44 BST
Police are advising the Glenloughan Road in Banbridge is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle traffic collision on Tuesday (July 29) evening.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

There are no further details at this stage.

