Banbridge: two-vehicle collision shuts Ballydown Road and Rathfriland Road

By The Newsroom
Published 25th May 2024, 17:31 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 18:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are advising motorists due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision, the Rathfriland Road, Banbridge, is also closed as well as the Ballydown Road.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Access is also not possible via the Doughery Road following the earlier road traffic collision on Saturday 25th May. Motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

Related topics:BanbridgeMotoristsPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.