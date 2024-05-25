Banbridge: two-vehicle collision shuts Ballydown Road and Rathfriland Road
Police are advising motorists due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision, the Rathfriland Road, Banbridge, is also closed as well as the Ballydown Road.
