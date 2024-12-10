Bank Road, Larne: traffic lights 'now operational' after Storm Darragh
A set of traffic lights on Larne’s Bank Road that were affected by Storm Darragh are now working again, the Department for Infrastructure has said.
The weekend’s stormy weather conditions caused widespread damage and power outages across Northern Ireland.
This included the traffic lights at the single lane over the railway bridge, towards Glynn.
A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “Engineers were on site on the evening of Monday, December 9 to carry out repairs. The lights are now operational.”
