Register
BREAKING

Belfast Boxing Day sales and match day traffic warning

Police have warned of traffic disruption and delays in south Belfast on Boxing Day.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Extra traffic is expected in the area due to a football match between Linfield and Glentoran at Windsor Park, kicking off at 3pm, while bargain-hunters will also be in the Boucher Road area attending the Boxing Day sales.

Supporters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

Police are warning that a build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

Most Popular
Boucher Road, Belfast. Picture: GoogleBoucher Road, Belfast. Picture: Google
Boucher Road, Belfast. Picture: Google

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.”

Related topics:PoliceSupportersGlentoranLinfieldPSNI