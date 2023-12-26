Police have warned of traffic disruption and delays in south Belfast on Boxing Day.

Extra traffic is expected in the area due to a football match between Linfield and Glentoran at Windsor Park, kicking off at 3pm, while bargain-hunters will also be in the Boucher Road area attending the Boxing Day sales.

Supporters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

Police are warning that a build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

Boucher Road, Belfast. Picture: Google