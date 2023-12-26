Belfast Boxing Day sales and match day traffic warning
Extra traffic is expected in the area due to a football match between Linfield and Glentoran at Windsor Park, kicking off at 3pm, while bargain-hunters will also be in the Boucher Road area attending the Boxing Day sales.
Supporters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.
Police are warning that a build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.”