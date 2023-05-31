In an update this evening, the PSNI stated: “Police worked closely with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews, who have extinguished the fire, and other partners to ensure public safety and minimise the impact on local businesses. All roads have now reopened to traffic.
“One man has been arrested in relation to this incident and remains in custody at this time.
“Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, reported at 2.40am, to contact police on 101, quoting 142 of 31/05/23.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org