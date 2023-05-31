Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

Belfast city centre fire: man arrested in relation to incident

Roads in Belfast city centre have reopened after a suspicious fire in the Samuel Street area in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 17:58 BST

In an update this evening, the PSNI stated: “Police worked closely with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews, who have extinguished the fire, and other partners to ensure public safety and minimise the impact on local businesses. All roads have now reopened to traffic.

“One man has been arrested in relation to this incident and remains in custody at this time.

“Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, reported at 2.40am, to contact police on 101, quoting 142 of 31/05/23.”

Most Popular
Firefighters dealing with the incident earlier today. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin BoyesFirefighters dealing with the incident earlier today. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes
Firefighters dealing with the incident earlier today. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Read More
Road closures as firefighters tackle large blaze at Belfast city centre building
Related topics:PolicePSNINorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceCCTV