Roads in Belfast city centre have reopened after a suspicious fire in the Samuel Street area in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

In an update this evening, the PSNI stated: “Police worked closely with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews, who have extinguished the fire, and other partners to ensure public safety and minimise the impact on local businesses. All roads have now reopened to traffic.

“One man has been arrested in relation to this incident and remains in custody at this time.

“Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident, reported at 2.40am, to contact police on 101, quoting 142 of 31/05/23.”

Firefighters dealing with the incident earlier today. Photo by Press Eye. Photo: Kelvin Boyes