Belfast: cyclist dies after collision involving lorry in Clifton Street area - key route reopens
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in the collision. The man, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”
Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI says Clifton Street between Carlisle Circus and Donegall Street has now been fully reopened in both directions as well as the slip roads following the collision.
