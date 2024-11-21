Belfast: cyclist dies after collision involving lorry in Clifton Street area - key route reopens

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2024, 09:07 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 15:42 GMT
Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has died after a road traffic collision in the Clifton Street area of North Belfast on Thursday, November 21.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly before 7:50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in the collision. The man, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 178 21/11/24.”

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI says Clifton Street between Carlisle Circus and Donegall Street has now been fully reopened in both directions as well as the slip roads following the collision.

