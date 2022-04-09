Belfast International Airport issues top travel tips for Easter passengers

The airport is planning for a busy holiday season with many people planning to travel for the first time in more than two years.

Passengers will be heading off to more than 50 destinations as well as a number of new routes with TUI to Kos, easyJet to Menorca and Jet2 to Verona along with the return of the Virgin Atlantic service to Orlando.

To help meet the expected strong demand, the airport has been working hard with an ongoing campaign to recruit over 200 roles at all levels as well as ensure customers can enjoy their journey through the terminal with the reopening of many food and retail outlets.

Belfast international Airport has released '5 Travel Tips' passengers should follow to help operations resume seamlessly.

It is advising all customers to follow five simple tips that will help speed up the check in process and ensure they get through security in good time so they can enjoy their airport experience.

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport, said the airport is expecting an increase in passenger numbers in the coming weeks.

“As we manage this return to normality, we would ask for patience and understanding.

We are confident that, if passengers plan their trip carefully and follow our five tips, they can relax and enjoy a well-deserved break,” he said.

1. Check travel requirements

Always double-check travel requirements to and from your chosen destination before you leave for the airport and make sure you have the correct documentation ready at check-in.

2. Arrive on time

Check with your airline for the latest information on your flight and arrive when your airline advises. Belfast International recommends you arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight departs.

3. Keep travel essentials handy

Make sure your tickets and boarding pass, travel insurance, driving licence, currency and credit cards are safe but easily accessible. It’s also mindful to carry a charger for your smartphone and have your airline information ready.

4. Remove liquids

Remember, you can only take liquids in individual containers with a maximum capacity of 100ml on the plane. Each item should be removed from hand luggage and placed in a transparent, re-sealable plastic bag of not more than one litre capacity per passenger. Check hand luggage information before you leave home.

5. Get set for security