Belfast International Airport traffic disruption warning issued due to visit of US President Joe Biden

Anyone travelling to Belfast International Airport this week has been warned to expect traffic delays due to the visit of US President Joe Biden.

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

In particular, police are urging anyone taking flights to make sure to leave extra time to get to the airport as traffic hold-ups are likely.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be traffic disruption in the vicinity of Belfast International Airport in the lead-up to the visit of President Biden to Northern Ireland this week.

"Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey.

Belfast International Airport. Picture: GoogleBelfast International Airport. Picture: Google
"We will provide further updates over coming days.”

