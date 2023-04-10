Anyone travelling to Belfast International Airport this week has been warned to expect traffic delays due to the visit of US President Joe Biden.

In particular, police are urging anyone taking flights to make sure to leave extra time to get to the airport as traffic hold-ups are likely.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be traffic disruption in the vicinity of Belfast International Airport in the lead-up to the visit of President Biden to Northern Ireland this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey.

Belfast International Airport. Picture: Google