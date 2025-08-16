Motorists are advised the M2 northbound has fully reopened to traffic following a road traffic collision earlier on Saturday (August 16).

However, the Department for Infrastructure says there are still some knock-on delays within the Belfast city centre diversion route for the M3 bridge closure as traffic queues clear.

Drivers had been advised to avoid the area after a multi-vehicle collision impacting all five lanes northbound between York Street and Fortwilliam on Saturday morning.