Motorists are advised delays are likely in the Bridge End area of Belfast city centre this morning (Thursday, May 8) due to an overturned lorry.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Two lanes are blocked and traffic is building in the area.

"The road is closed towards Ravenhill Road and at the junction of Albertbridge Road.”