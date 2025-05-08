Belfast: overturned lorry in Bridge End area leading to traffic delays

By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2025, 08:58 BST
Motorists are advised delays are likely in the Bridge End area of Belfast city centre this morning (Thursday, May 8) due to an overturned lorry.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Two lanes are blocked and traffic is building in the area.

"The road is closed towards Ravenhill Road and at the junction of Albertbridge Road.”

