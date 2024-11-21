Belfast: ‘serious incident’ leads to closure of Clifton Street with A12 Westlink on-slip impacted
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised Clifton Street, north Belfast, is closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queen Street following a traffic collision on Thursday (November 21) morning.
Police say both the on-slip and off-slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street are also closed and motorists should seek alternative routes.
Trafficwatch NI says “this is a serious incident and the road will be closed for some time”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.