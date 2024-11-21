Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised Clifton Street, north Belfast, is closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queen Street following a traffic collision on Thursday (November 21) morning.

Police say both the on-slip and off-slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street are also closed and motorists should seek alternative routes.

Trafficwatch NI says “this is a serious incident and the road will be closed for some time”.