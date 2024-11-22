Belfast: Sydenham bypass to remain open this weekend with scheme paused until early January

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:34 GMT
Resurfacing work planned on Belfast’s Sydenham bypass this weekend will not now proceed and the road will remain open, the Department for Infrastructure has announced.

An overnight closure will remain in place between 10pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday morning when the contractor will clear the site ready to reopen the carriageway fully at 6am on Saturday.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “With a yellow Met Office warning in place for part of Saturday a decision has been taken to not close the Sydenham bypass this weekend. This was due to be the last weekend of works before an embargo on all non-essential roadworks on key arterial routes begins on Monday 25 November until 5 January.

General view of Sydenham. Photo: GoogleGeneral view of Sydenham. Photo: Google
General view of Sydenham. Photo: Google

“This early opening of the bypass and the commencement of the embargo will help traffic flow, easing congestion and supporting businesses in the approach to the busy festive period.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience while these essential works have been ongoing.”

It is expected that the Sydenham bypass scheme will recommence in early January, however the Department will inform the travelling public when dates have been confirmed.

