Belfast to Derry/Londonderry railway line reopens after vehicle strikes bridge between Ballymena and Antrim
The Belfast to Derry/Londonderry railway line has reopened after a vehicle struck a railway bridge between Ballymena and Antrim, Translink has said.
The incident happened at around 12:30pm on Tuesday, July 22.
A Translink spokesperson added: “In line with safety procedures, train services were temporarily suspended while a structural assessment was carried out.
“Following completion of the safety checks, the Belfast to Derry/Londonderry line has reopened.”
