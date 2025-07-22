Belfast to Derry/Londonderry railway line reopens after vehicle strikes bridge between Ballymena and Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
The Belfast to Derry/Londonderry railway line has reopened after a vehicle struck a railway bridge between Ballymena and Antrim, Translink has said.

The incident happened at around 12:30pm on Tuesday, July 22.

A Translink spokesperson added: “In line with safety procedures, train services were temporarily suspended while a structural assessment was carried out.

“Following completion of the safety checks, the Belfast to Derry/Londonderry line has reopened.”

