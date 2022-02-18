Belfast to Lisburn train line closed due to ‘tragic incident’

Train services have been affected this morning (Friday) due to what Translink has described as “a tragic incident”.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:48 am

The disruption will continue until further notice.

A Translink spokesperson said; “Due to a tragic incident at Adelaide Halt, the train line between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn is closed.”

Translink’s website confirmed: “Due to an operating incident between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn the line is closed.

The Great Victoria Street entrance to the train station. Picture: Google

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.”

Translink has said that anyone with a train ticket can make use of bus services.

“Rail tickets will be honoured on Ulsterbus and Metro services in the area,” it confirmed.

