Belfast to Lisburn train line closed due to ‘tragic incident’

The disruption will continue until further notice.

A Translink spokesperson said; “Due to a tragic incident at Adelaide Halt, the train line between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn is closed.”

Translink’s website confirmed: “Due to an operating incident between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn the line is closed.

The Great Victoria Street entrance to the train station. Picture: Google

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.”

Translink has said that anyone with a train ticket can make use of bus services.