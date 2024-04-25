Belfast traffic delays likely due to underground fire

Motorists have been warned to expect traffic delays in east Belfast on Thursday morning following an underground fire.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Apr 2024, 06:43 BST
Police advised shortly after 3.30am that the Upper Newtownards Road had been closed between its junctions with Knockburn Park and Castleview Road as a result of the incident.

In an update at 5.30am, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed that one lane of the Upper Newtownards Road had re-opened.

Road-users are warned that delays are to be expected.

