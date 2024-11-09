Belfast traffic disruption warning due to remembrance parades on Saturday

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption across Belfast on Saturday due to two parades.

The Belfast Walker Club parade will commence at 9.30am from Ballynafeigh Orange Hall and continue along the Ormeau Road to Annadale Embankment where they will travel to Donegall Pass to join up with the main Apprentice Boys of Derry Amalgamated Committee parade.

This his parade will leave from Packenham Street in south Belfast at 10.25am and travel along Donegall Pass, Shaftesbury Square, Great Victoria Street, Wellington Place, Donegall Square North to Belfast City Hall for the Service of Remembrance at 11am.

The parade will then leave Belfast City Hall at 11.30am following the Service of Remembrance. It will make its way along Royal Avenue and Donegall Street moving towards the north of the city along Clifton Street, Denmark Street, North Boundary Street to the Shankill Road Garden of Remembrance and will disperse at Tennent Street at approximately 12.15pm.

Police are warning there may be disruption to traffic in Belfast on Satuday due to two remembrance parades. Picture: pixabay

Meanwhile, a second parade is taking place in east Belfast.

The Willowfield War Memorial parade will leave from My Lady’s Road at 10.40am then continue along Willowfield Street, Castlereagh Road and Beersbridge Road to the Service of remembrance at the memorial on Woodstock Road.

The return parade will begin at 11.15am from Woodstock Road, to My Lady's Road, Cherryville Street, Woodstock Road, Castlereagh Place for dispersal at 11.30am.

Police said traffic disruption is expected as a result of both parades and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.