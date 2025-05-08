Belfast: traffic returns to normal after overturned lorry incident in Bridge End area
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised the Bridge End area of Belfast city centre has now fully reopened following an earlier incident when the railway bridge was hit by a skip lorry which overturned.
Trafficwatch NI says traffic has returned to normal in the area after the Thursday (May 8) morning collision which saw the road closed towards Ravenhill Road and at the junction of Albertbridge Road for a period of time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.