Motorists are advised the Bridge End area of Belfast city centre has now fully reopened following an earlier incident when the railway bridge was hit by a skip lorry which overturned.

Trafficwatch NI says traffic has returned to normal in the area after the Thursday (May 8) morning collision which saw the road closed towards Ravenhill Road and at the junction of Albertbridge Road for a period of time.