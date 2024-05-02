Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bikers stopping in Ballycastle have traditionally parked up on the footpath area beside the car park at the town’s harbour.

The bikers said: “We were out for a run around the coast and stopped off as usual in Ballycastle only to be told that two traffic wardens had moved all the bikes off the footpath area on the entrance to the car park, threatening £65 on the spot fines for anyone not moved in 15 minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bikers were also upset because “the area designated for bikes to park in the car park were filled with cars”, adding: “If the council wants the bikes moved, then have the decency to ensure wardens police the designated parking areas fairly.”

The area in Ballycastle where motorcyclists traditionally gather. Credit Google Maps

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “The car park at the marina in Ballycastle is Council-owned. Historically, it has not been a charged car park, therefore limited enforcement has taken place within it.

"There are currently four dedicated motorcycle parking bays within the car park. Council reminds motorists that these four bays are intended for motorcycle users only and should not be used for parking other vehicles such as cars.