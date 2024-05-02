Bikers query threatened fines at traditional Ballycastle parking spot
Bikers stopping in Ballycastle have traditionally parked up on the footpath area beside the car park at the town’s harbour.
The bikers said: “We were out for a run around the coast and stopped off as usual in Ballycastle only to be told that two traffic wardens had moved all the bikes off the footpath area on the entrance to the car park, threatening £65 on the spot fines for anyone not moved in 15 minutes.”
The bikers were also upset because “the area designated for bikes to park in the car park were filled with cars”, adding: “If the council wants the bikes moved, then have the decency to ensure wardens police the designated parking areas fairly.”
A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “The car park at the marina in Ballycastle is Council-owned. Historically, it has not been a charged car park, therefore limited enforcement has taken place within it.
"There are currently four dedicated motorcycle parking bays within the car park. Council reminds motorists that these four bays are intended for motorcycle users only and should not be used for parking other vehicles such as cars.
"While the number of dedicated motorcycle parking bays in this car park cannot accommodate the large volume of motorcycle users who regularly visit this area, Council advises that motorcycle users are also free to use the car parking bays, which are available on a first come first served basis.”