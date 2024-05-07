Boucher Crescent closed: motorists warned to avoid this area of Belfast
Boucher Crescent in Belfast is currently closed due to a fire at a filling station.
Police are asking road users to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Diversions are in place at Boucher Road and Glenmachan Place.
