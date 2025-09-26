Boucher Road: Belfast key route remains closed following road traffic collision
Motorists have been warned the Boucher Road in Belfast is likely to remain closed in both directions for several hours following an earlier traffic collision.
Police confirmed the key route is currently closed in both directions between Tates Avenue and Boucher Crescent.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and delays are to be expected.
The Department for Infrastructure said the incident is likely to last through Friday’s ‘pm peak period’.