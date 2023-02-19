Boy (10) in serious condition after being injured in collision with car while riding his bike

A 10-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital following a traffic collision in Lisburn on Sunday, February 19.

Police are investigating the incident which took place in the Prince William Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers received a report at 2.15pm on Sunday afternoon of a collision on the Prince William Road, near its junction with the Knockmore Road, involving a black Audi Q3 car and a 10-year-old-boy who was riding a red mountain bike. The boy was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a serious condition.

"The driver of the car was spoken to by officers at the scene.

The collision took place on the Prince William Road in Lisburn, near its junction with the Knockmore Road. Picture: Google.

"An investigation is underway and police would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 958 19/02/23.”

