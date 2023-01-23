Bridge Street in Lisburn closed to the public due to 'partially collapsed building'

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised that the Bridge Street area of Lisburn is currently closed due to a report of a partially collapsed building.
"Please avoid the area if you can.”
Advertisement
The public have been asked to stay away from an area of Lisburn following reports that a building had partially collapsed.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised that the Bridge Street area of Lisburn is currently closed due to a report of a partially collapsed building.
"Please avoid the area if you can.”
Advertisement