Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Broken down lorry causing tailbacks on approach to Sandyknowes Roundabout

Road users are being advised to approach two ongoing incidents on roads in Newtownabbey and Greenisland “with caution.”
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:26 BST

In Newtownabbey, a broken down lorry is causing tailbacks on the A8 on the approach to Sandyknowes Roundabout.

Detailing the incident on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There is a broken down lorry in lane 2 on the approach to Sandyknowes Roundabout on the A8.

"This is impacting traffic approaching the roundabout and causing tailbacks. Motorists are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until cleared.”

Motorists are being advised to approach both incidents 'with caution.' (Contributed).Motorists are being advised to approach both incidents 'with caution.' (Contributed).
Motorists are being advised to approach both incidents 'with caution.' (Contributed).
Read More
Community to celebrate Rathcoole's 70th anniversary

Meanwhile, in the Carrickfergus area the traffic lights at a major junction are currently “all out.”

The DfI spokesperson explained: “The traffic signals at the junction of A2 Shore Road/Station Road, Greenisland are out.

"Road users are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until they have been repaired.”

Related topics:NewtownabbeyDepartment for InfrastructureMotoristsNorthern IrelandStation Road