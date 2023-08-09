Road users are being advised to approach two ongoing incidents on roads in Newtownabbey and Greenisland “with caution.”

In Newtownabbey, a broken down lorry is causing tailbacks on the A8 on the approach to Sandyknowes Roundabout.

Detailing the incident on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There is a broken down lorry in lane 2 on the approach to Sandyknowes Roundabout on the A8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This is impacting traffic approaching the roundabout and causing tailbacks. Motorists are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until cleared.”

Motorists are being advised to approach both incidents 'with caution.' (Contributed).

Meanwhile, in the Carrickfergus area the traffic lights at a major junction are currently “all out.”

The DfI spokesperson explained: “The traffic signals at the junction of A2 Shore Road/Station Road, Greenisland are out.