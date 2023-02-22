Due to engineering works on the Londonderry and Larne train lines on Sunday, February 26 and Sunday, March 5, bus substitutions will be in place between Great Victoria Street and Yorkgate Train Stations.

A Translink spokesperson explained: “Passengers are advised to use bus substitution services from Great Victoria Street or Lanyon Place stations to Yorkgate.

“Passengers from Botanic and City Hospital travelling to Londonderry or Larne line stations should also use bus substitutions from Belfast Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place.

“A normal timetable will operate between Yorkgate and Londonderry and between Yorkgate and Larne.

Bus substitutions are to operate.

“We advise passengers to allow plenty of time for their journeys and check before travelling, as bus substitution times may differ from scheduled rail departure times.

“NI Railways tickets will also be valid for use on Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.

“Passengers are advised to check timetables in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk or by using the Journey Planner app.”