Call for action over traffic flow at Lagan Valley Hospital

The South Eastern Health Trust has promised to continue to review the parking situation at the Lagan Valley Hospital after a local man raised concerns about traffic flow at the Lisburn site.

Whilst there have been concerns raised about traffic exiting the hospital site onto the Hillsborough Road following the opening of the new Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre, a local man has also expressed grave concern about vehicles queuing to park in the surface car park close to the main hospital entrance.

"I was leaving my wife off for an outpatient appointment at the Lagan Valley Hospital,” he explained.

“I left her at the door and drove round the roundabout at the hospital entrance to go back out onto the Hillsborough Road.

Concerns raised over traffic flow at Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

"However, so many cars were queued for the car park there that they completely blocked the exit lane.

"I watched as taxis and other cars had to either veer into the lane of oncoming traffic or reverse back around the roundabout again to get out.

"It was completely jammed and very dangerous in my opinion.

"I am a regular visitor to the hospital and this is not the first time I have seen this happen.”

Another regular visitor to the hospital added: “I have had to drive into the opposite lane on several occasions to get past cars who are queuing for the car park. Something needs to be done to stop cars blocking the entire lane.”

Calls have been made for signage telling motorists not to queue past a certain point and to avoid blocking the exit for other vehicles.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said the Trust appreciates that traffic flow on the hospital site can be difficult at times and gave assurances that the situation was being monitored.

“The Trust understands that parking can be challenging during busy times on the Lagan Valley Hospital site,” the spokesperson said.

"To help make access easier, the team monitors traffic flow and guides drivers to the multi-storey car park at the Lisburn Primary Community Care Complex.

“The Trust will continue to review parking on the site.”