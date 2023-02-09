Call for temporary traffic control at roundabout to ease Moneymore congestion

Mid Ulster DUP Councillor Wesley Brown says he has raised traffic congestion at the mini roundabout in Moneymore with the DFI Roads Service.

He said local people had raised concerns with him about the flow of traffic entering Moneymore from the Magherafelt and Desertmartin Roads in the early evening time and the traffic congestion at the mini roundabout beside the Manor House.

He said: "I have had concerns about traffic queuing here, and have asked DFI Roads Service about provision of temporary traffic control to try and alleviate the flow of traffic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If traffic could flow better through the village, via a temporary control, I feel that commuters would be less disadvantaged. I also feel that proper control of the road markings at this area could ease the flow of traffic and not lead to pinch points, with no one being able to move.

The mini-roundabout in Moneymore where there is often traffic congestion in the evenings.Pic: Google

"I await a response from DFI Roads Service, but will continue to raise this matter on behalf of constituents."

Advertisement

Advertisement