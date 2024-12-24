Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an appeal for information in relation to a ‘hit and run’ traffic collision in the Cullybackey area.

They would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident that occurred on the Craigs Road/Dunminning Road junction at approximately 3pm on Friday, December 20.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “A red Vauxhall Astra was turning onto the Dunminning Road when it was struck from behind by a vehicle overtaking a queue of traffic. The offending vehicle is a silver/grey saloon car.

"Please call 101 and quote police reference number 990 – 20/12/24 if you have any information or footage relating to this incident. Thank you.”