Car struck by vehicle overtaking traffic queue in Cullybackey area ‘hit and run’
Police have issued an appeal for information in relation to a ‘hit and run’ traffic collision in the Cullybackey area.
They would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident that occurred on the Craigs Road/Dunminning Road junction at approximately 3pm on Friday, December 20.
PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “A red Vauxhall Astra was turning onto the Dunminning Road when it was struck from behind by a vehicle overtaking a queue of traffic. The offending vehicle is a silver/grey saloon car.
"Please call 101 and quote police reference number 990 – 20/12/24 if you have any information or footage relating to this incident. Thank you.”
