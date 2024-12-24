Car struck by vehicle overtaking traffic queue in Cullybackey area ‘hit and run’

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued an appeal for information in relation to a ‘hit and run’ traffic collision in the Cullybackey area.

They would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident that occurred on the Craigs Road/Dunminning Road junction at approximately 3pm on Friday, December 20.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “A red Vauxhall Astra was turning onto the Dunminning Road when it was struck from behind by a vehicle overtaking a queue of traffic. The offending vehicle is a silver/grey saloon car.

"Please call 101 and quote police reference number 990 – 20/12/24 if you have any information or footage relating to this incident. Thank you.”

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice