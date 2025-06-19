Carnlough: motorcyclist 'critical' after two vehicle collision - road reopens
The road, which had been closed following the two vehicle incident, has now reopened.
In a police update on Friday, Sergeant Courtney said: “Police received and responded to a report of a collision involving a van and a motorcycle shortly after 6.50pm.
“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.
“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition at this time."
Police enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 1537 of 19/06/25.