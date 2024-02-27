Register
Carriageway cleared following Glengormley collision

Motorists are being advised that an earlier road traffic collision in Glengormley has now been cleared.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:33 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:39 GMT
Road users had been advised to expect delays following the incident in the Manse Road/Ballyclare Road area this afternoon (Tuesday, February 27).

Providing an update on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Glengormley, the road traffic collison in the Manse Road/Ballyclare Road area has now been cleared.”

