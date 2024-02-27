Carriageway cleared following Glengormley collision
Motorists are being advised that an earlier road traffic collision in Glengormley has now been cleared.
Road users had been advised to expect delays following the incident in the Manse Road/Ballyclare Road area this afternoon (Tuesday, February 27).
Providing an update on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Glengormley, the road traffic collison in the Manse Road/Ballyclare Road area has now been cleared.”