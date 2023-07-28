Northern Ireland Water essential sewer investigation works are set to start next week in the Shore Road area of north Belfast.

The works, between Skegoneill Street and Fortwilliam Park, will involve jetting/cleaning works and CCTV investigations on the local sewerage system.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “The work, which will be undertaken from existing manholes, is required to assess the condition of the sewerage infrastructure and assess if any repairs are required to reduce the likelihood of sewer collapses in the future.

"The majority of work has been scheduled for the summer months in a bid to minimise disruption to businesses, residents and road users.

The works are due to start in the Shore Road area on July 31. (Pic Google).

“Work is scheduled to get underway on July 31 and will be carried out in phases until early/mid-September. Traffic and pedestrian management will be implemented to allow the work to be carried out as safely as possible."

Phase one of the works will run from July 31 until August 7 between Skegoneill Street and York Park (south).

Detailing this phase, the spokesperson explained: “This section of work will take place from manholes located just off the Shore Road in the layby/car park between Skegoneill Street and Keadyville Avenue.

"Barriers will be in place around any manhole/working area. Work will progress northwards to manholes located at the junctions of Keadyville Avenue, St. Aubyn Street and St. Vincent Street.

"To facilitate this section of work, a lane closure will be in place between 9.30am and 4.30pm daily. Two- way traffic on the Shore Road (both city bound and country bound lanes) will be maintained but may be subject to delays.”

Phase two of the works will operate between York Park (south) and York Park (north) from August 7 until August 27.

The spokesperson for the utility provider stated: “This section is scheduled to be undertaken at night between 7pm and 6am and will require two-way traffic to be controlled via temporary traffic lights.

"Where a manhole is located at the junction of a side street, the street will be closed to through traffic for a short period of time, however, local access for residents will be maintained.”

Phase three is set to run from August 18 until September 18 between York Park (north) and Oakmount Drive.

Commenting on this phase, the NI Water representative said: “This work is scheduled to be completed at night between 11pm and 6am daily. There will be a road closure in place city bound on the Shore Road from Oakmount Drive, with traffic diverted via Fortwilliam Park, Antrim Road and Limestone Road. Country bound traffic will remain unaffected.

“In order to access a manhole at the junction with York Park safely, York Park North will be closed for a short period of time to through traffic.”

The spokesperson added: “Access for residents and businesses will be maintained and construction dates may be subject to change depending on progress. Traffic management and signage will be in place.

"NI Water and our contractor Dawson WAM appreciate this work is disruptive and would like to thank the public for their patience as we complete this essential work.