Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in Carrickfergus this week.

Lennox Avenue, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from Regent Avenue to Dromore Road until Monday, March 10 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Regent Avenue and Dromore Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.