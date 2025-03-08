Carriageway resurfacing in Carrickfergus
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in Carrickfergus this week.
Lennox Avenue, Carrickfergus
There will be a road closure from Regent Avenue to Dromore Road until Monday, March 10 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Regent Avenue and Dromore Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
