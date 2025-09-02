Motorists are advised to expect traffic disruption around Carrickfergus town centre on Thursday (September 4) during an event to mark the 125th anniversary of the Irish Guards.

A ceremonial parade will leave from High Street with a musical marching display at Castle Car Park (4-5pm).

Ahead of the event, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising of the following traffic and parking arrangements:

No parking will be permitted on Antrim Street, High Street and Castle Street all day Thursday 4 September;

These streets will remain open to passing traffic only;

The above roads will be closed at 4pm to facilitate the parade leaving the Town Hall and making its way to Castle Car Park, and again at 5pm for the return parade.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, with representatives from the Irish Guards at the launch of the 125 anniversary event. Photo provided by MEA Council

In a statement, council added: “This is a rare public appearance in Northern Ireland, and a unique chance to see the Irish Guards in all their ceremonial splendour. Everyone is welcome to attend and experience this spectacular celebration.

“While admission is free, donations are warmly welcomed to support the Irish Guards Charity (Registered Charity No. 1194198), which assists serving soldiers, veterans, and their families. Contributions can be made online at www.justgiving.com/charity/irish-guards .”

Promising a celebration of pageantry and tradition, the Irish Guards, one of the most distinguished regiments in the British Army, are renowned for their ceremonial excellence in central London, operational service and the distinctive St Patrick’s Blue plume worn in their bearskin headdress.