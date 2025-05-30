Motorists are reminded of the closure of Joymount car park to facilitate the Battle of the Hitler Line commemoration in Carrickfergus.

The car park will be closed from 6pm on Friday, May 30, until after the event on Saturday afternoon (May 31).

The Hitler Line was a German defensive line in central Italy during the Second World War. Soldiers of the North Irish Horse, supporting Canadian infantry, played a prominent part in the 1944 battle and many members of what is now B (North Irish Horse) Squadron of The Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry died in action.

The North Irish Horse Regimental Association and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry will parade through Carrickfergus on Saturday.

The North Irish Horse Regimental Association and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry at a previous Battle of the Hitler Line parade in Carrickfergus. Photo: submitted

The commemoration will take place close to the Churchill IV tank which was built in the town during the Second World War.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman William McCaughey, said: “It is important that we remember and reflect on one of the hardest-fought battles in the history of a local regiment.

“Council is supporting the annual commemoration of the Battle of the Hitler Line on behalf of the North Irish Horse Regimental Association, and we will be remembering the 34 members of what is now B (North Irish Horse) Squadron of The Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry who died in action during the battle on May 23, 1944.

“The unit’s Churchill tanks were integral to the success of Operation Chesterfield by breaching the Hitler Line during the closing months of World War Two.

“The bravery of all those involved in the battle still resonates within our community, and I welcome our residents to join us to reflect on their sacrifice.”

The parade will start from the castle slip-road onto Marine Highway and towards Joymount. Members of the public can view the event at High Street/Joymount from 10.30am. The parade will process to the War Memorial, where a short commemoration will take place.

In 2016 the members of B (North Irish Horse) Squadron of the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry had the Freedom of the Borough conferred on them in recognition of the longstanding connections with the area.