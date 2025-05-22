Carrickfergus: key route reopens after earlier collision
Motorists are advised the Marshallstown Road in Carrickfergus has reopened after a collision earlier on Thursday (May 22).
Diversions were in place following the two-vehicle incident with drivers urged to seek alternate routes.
