Carrickfergus: key route reopens after earlier collision

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd May 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 19:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are advised the Marshallstown Road in Carrickfergus has reopened after a collision earlier on Thursday (May 22).

Diversions were in place following the two-vehicle incident with drivers urged to seek alternate routes.

Related topics:CarrickfergusDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice