Motorists are advised of traffic disruption and road closures in Carrickfergus on Saturday (June 14) relating to the annual Carrickfergus Royal Landing event.

Police say road users should expect the following:

The main A2 through Carrickfergus (Belfast Road / Marine Highway / Larne Road) will be closed from approximately 11:00am – 6:00pm from Trooperslane to Beltoy Road;

Roads into the town centre will also be closed, this includes Woodburn Road and Prospect Road, both from the junction with Upper Road and North Road from the junction of Prince Andrew Way;

Diversions will be in place via Trooperslane, Upper Road, Marshallstown Road and Beltoy Road.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Traffic management will be in place, with diversions signposted. Officers will also be on hand to support the traffic management plan.”

The annual event to to mark the arrival of King William on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 is expected to draw 10,000 spectators.