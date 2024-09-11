Carrickfergus: motorists urged to approach Belfast Road traffic signals 'with caution'

By Russell Keers
Published 11th Sep 2024, 17:11 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 17:16 BST

Road users in Carrickfergus are being urged to “take care” when approaching a major junction in the town due to a traffic signal outage.

A DfI spokesperson said: “Road users in Carrickfergus are advised the traffic signals on the Belfast Road at Marks and Spencer and Lidl are all out.

"Slow down and approach with caution until these are repaired.”

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart stated: “The traffic lights are out in all directions at the junction of Lidl/M&S with the Belfast Road. Take care when approaching.”

