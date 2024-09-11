Road users in Carrickfergus are being urged to “take care” when approaching a major junction in the town due to a traffic signal outage.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DfI spokesperson said: “Road users in Carrickfergus are advised the traffic signals on the Belfast Road at Marks and Spencer and Lidl are all out.

"Slow down and approach with caution until these are repaired.”

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart stated: “The traffic lights are out in all directions at the junction of Lidl/M&S with the Belfast Road. Take care when approaching.”