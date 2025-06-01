Carrickfergus: motorists warned of potential danger on road

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jun 2025, 08:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fallen tree is partially blocking the Paisley Road on the outskirts of Carrickfergus.

Trafficwatch NI reported the incident shortly after 8am on Sunday morning.

Motorists are advised to slow down if they are in the area.

Related topics:CarrickfergusMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice