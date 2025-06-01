Carrickfergus: motorists warned of potential danger on road
A fallen tree is partially blocking the Paisley Road on the outskirts of Carrickfergus.
Trafficwatch NI reported the incident shortly after 8am on Sunday morning.
Motorists are advised to slow down if they are in the area.
