Carrickfergus: police issue appeal after pedestrian in her 30s received ‘serious’ injuries in Marine Highway collision
In a statement issued on March 9, the PSNI said: “Officers received a report at approximately 10.30pm on Monday 24th of February 2025 of a collision on the Marine Highway at the pedestrian crossing close to the junction of Castle Street involving a pedestrian and black Volkswagen Golf.
"The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 30s, attended hospital for injuries of a serious nature.
"Enquiries remain ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage to contact 101, quoting reference number 1847 24/02/2025”