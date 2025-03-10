Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Carrickfergus in which a woman was injured.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued on March 9, the PSNI said: “Officers received a report at approximately 10.30pm on Monday 24th of February 2025 of a collision on the Marine Highway at the pedestrian crossing close to the junction of Castle Street involving a pedestrian and black Volkswagen Golf.

"The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 30s, attended hospital for injuries of a serious nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enquiries remain ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage to contact 101, quoting reference number 1847 24/02/2025”