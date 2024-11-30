Carrickfergus: PSNI issue update as road is closed after lorry collides with bridge

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Nov 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 15:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A road which had been closed in Carrickfergus after a lorry collided with a bridge has now reopened.

A police spokesperson confirmed shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday: “The junction of Albert Road and North Road in Carrickfergus has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.”

Related topics:CarrickfergusPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice