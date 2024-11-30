Carrickfergus: PSNI issue update as road is closed after lorry collides with bridge
A road which had been closed in Carrickfergus after a lorry collided with a bridge has now reopened.
A police spokesperson confirmed shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday: “The junction of Albert Road and North Road in Carrickfergus has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.”
