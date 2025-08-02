Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Station Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a road closure from Bates Park to Shore Road on Sunday, August 10 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE cable laying.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Shore Road, B0090 Station Road, B0090 Upper Station Road, B0090 Upper Road, C0076 Trooperslane Road, C0076 Old Shore Road, and A0002 Belfast Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Marine Highway, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from 75m from the Marine Highway roundabout on Sunday, August 10 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required by NI Water.

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Station Road, Carrickfergus

There will be an overnight only road closure from Greenisland to Longfield Gardens from Sunday, August 10 at 10:00pm until Wednesday, August 13 at 6:00am.

The closure is required for a railway bridge inspection for maintenance.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via B0090 Station Road, B0090 Upper Station Road, B0090 Upper Road, C0076 Trooperslane Road, C0076 Old Shore Road, A0002 Belfast Road, and A0002 Shore Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Joymount, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous road closure from Albert Road to Joymount from Monday, August 4 at 8:00am until Friday, August 22 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U3105 Joymount, A0002 Marine Highway, and C0075 Albert Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from the Seapark roundabout to the junction with Trooperslane from Monday, August 4 at 9:30am until Friday, August 15 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.