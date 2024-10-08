Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Carrickfergus Road in Ballynure is closed in both directions on Tuesday afternoon, October 8 following a road traffic collision in the area, police have said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

There are no further details at this time.