Carrickfergus Road, Ballynure closed after traffic collision as motorists 'advised to avoid the area'
The Carrickfergus Road in Ballynure is closed in both directions on Tuesday afternoon, October 8 following a road traffic collision in the area, police have said.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
There are no further details at this time.
