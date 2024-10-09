Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information following a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Carrickfergus Road in Ballynure at approximately 2.20pm on Tuesday, October 8.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The road, which was closed for a short period of time, has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 917 08/10/24.