Carrickfergus Road, Ballynure: police appeal for information following three vehicle collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information following a three vehicle road traffic collision on the Carrickfergus Road in Ballynure at approximately 2.20pm on Tuesday, October 8.
One person was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
The road, which was closed for a short period of time, has since reopened.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 917 08/10/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.