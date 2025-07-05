Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Alexandra Avenue, Carrickfergus

There will be a daily road closure from Edward Road to Cable Road on Wednesday, July 9 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required to replace lead pipe.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3140 Edward Road, U3140 Kings Road, and U3140 Cable Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.