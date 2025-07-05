Carrickfergus roadworks in the coming week
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.
Alexandra Avenue, Carrickfergus
There will be a daily road closure from Edward Road to Cable Road on Wednesday, July 9 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required to replace lead pipe.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3140 Edward Road, U3140 Kings Road, and U3140 Cable Road.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
