Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Castletown Road, Ballynure

There will be a road closure from Straid Road to Carrickfergus on Thursday, July 31 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0036 Straid Road, B0058 Carrickfergus Road, and U0047 Castletown Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Joymount, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous one way closure from Joymount to Marine Highway from Monday, July 28 at 8:00am until Sunday, August 3 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Marine Highway, U3105 Scotch Quarter, and U3105 Joymount.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.