Carrickfergus roadworks programmes in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Castletown Road, Ballynure
There will be a road closure from Straid Road to Carrickfergus on Thursday, July 31 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0036 Straid Road, B0058 Carrickfergus Road, and U0047 Castletown Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Joymount, Carrickfergus
There will be a continuous one way closure from Joymount to Marine Highway from Monday, July 28 at 8:00am until Sunday, August 3 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for NI Water works.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Marine Highway, U3105 Scotch Quarter, and U3105 Joymount.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.