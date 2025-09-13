Carrickfergus roadworks programmes in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from Trooperslane Road to Sloefield Drive from Monday, September 15 at 9:30am until Friday, September 19 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for sewer works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Larne Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from 150m northeast of the Fort Road junction to 150m southwest of the Fort Road junction on Wednesday, September 17 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT poling works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.