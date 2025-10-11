Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Victoria Avenue, Whitehead

There will be a road closure rom Cable Road to Edward Road on Wednesday, October 15 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to replace manhole cover and frame.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U3140 Edward Road, U3140 Balmoral Avenue, and U3140 Cable Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Trooperslane Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a continuous road closure from Old Shore Road to the Trooperslane Park and Ride until Friday, October 17 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE cable laying.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) C0076 Trooperslane Road, C0076 Old Shore Road, A0002 Belfast Road, B0090 Upper Road, B0058 Ellis Street, B0058 Minorca Place, B0058 Davys Street, B0058 Woodburn Road, B0058 Prospect Road, and B0090 Middle Road or (Diversion 2): B0090 Upper Road, C0035 Monkstown Road, B0090 Old Carrick Road, C0034 Jordanstown Road, A0002 Shore Road, and A0002 Belfast Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Marine Parade, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Marine Avenue to 20m from the junction of Marine Avenue on Monday, October 13 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.