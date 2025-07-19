Carrickfergus roadworks to be aware of in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from the junction with Rhanbuoy Close to outside number 65 on Wednesday, July 23 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Belfast Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from the Rhanbuoy Park and Belfast Road junction to 200m westbound along Belfast Road on Sunday, July 27 from 5:00am until 4:00pm.
The closure is required for BT poling works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
