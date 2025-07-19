Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Rhanbuoy Close to outside number 65 on Wednesday, July 23 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

There will be a lane closure from the Rhanbuoy Park and Belfast Road junction to 200m westbound along Belfast Road on Sunday, July 27 from 5:00am until 4:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.