Carrickfergus roadworks to be aware of in the coming week

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Rhanbuoy Close to outside number 65 on Wednesday, July 23 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI Worldplaceholder image
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Carrickfergus area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Belfast Road, Carrickfergus

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from the Rhanbuoy Park and Belfast Road junction to 200m westbound along Belfast Road on Sunday, July 27 from 5:00am until 4:00pm.

The closure is required for BT poling works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Related topics:CarrickfergusOpenreach

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice