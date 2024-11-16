Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users in Carrickfergus will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Shore Road: A lane closure, required for NI Water works., will operate continuously from Old Shore Court to Old Shore Court. Starting at 9am on November 11, work is due to be completed by 4pm on December 20. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Dairyland Road, Carrickfergus: Motorists are reminded of a continued road closure from the junction of the New Line to the junction of Ballylagan Road. The road closure, which commenced on September 9, is required for NI Water rehab; the installation of a new 180mm pipe.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An alternative route is via New Line, Carrickfergus Road and Ballylagan Road. A diversion is operating and delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected. The work is due to be completed by 5pm on November 29.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place across Carrickfergus over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

New Line, Carrickfergus: A lane closure, which is required for NI Water works, will operate daily between 9.30am on November 20 to 4.30pm on November 27 from 200m north of Councillors Road to 600m north of Councillors Road. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Governors Place, Carrickfergus: A lane closure, which is required to facilitate a new gas connection, is to operate between 8am and 6pm on November 18 from 30m from the junction with Cheston Street to 50m from the junction with Cheston Street. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Marshallstown Road, Carrickfergus: A lane closure, which is required for separation of supply, is to operate during NI Water works from 75m west of 1 Marshallstown Road to 75m east of 1 Marshallstown Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on November 20. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Street, Carrickfergus: An ongoing road closure is in place to facilitate NI Water works from Lancasterian Street to Castle Street. An alternative route is via Lancasterian Street, Albert Road, Marine Highway and Castle Street. Delays up to five minutes are estimated. Work is due to be completed by 4pm on November 22.

﻿